in this video I'm going to share with you a very interesting and creative pneumonic that we've developed here at clutch prep just to help you with memorizing the steps of animal virus infections which recall from our previous lesson videos are attachment entry and encoding synthesis and replication assembly and release. And so in order to remember these steps of animal virus replication in the correct order you can use this pneumonic which is Anthony traveled to the EU or the european union to show Reggie the Amsterdam is righteous and so down below in this image, noticed that we've got a picture of Anthony over here with this Hello, my name is Anthony name tag and Anthony is indeed traveling all the way to the Eu, the european union just to show Reggie and noticed we've got Reggie over here with his Hello, my name is Reggie name tag. Just show Reggie the Amsterdam is righteous and notice, Anthony is saying Amsterdam is righteous and so if you can remember this little silly story right here, then you'll be able to remember the steps here of animal virus replication uh and animal virus infection in the correct order. And so this here concludes our video on memorizing the steps of animal virus infection And I'll see you all in our next video

