in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to animal virus infections. And so as we move forward in our course, what we'll see is that animal virus infections are similar in a way to bacteria fage or fage infections. However, there are some key differences between the two as well and we'll get to talk more about them as we move forward in our course. And so very similar to bacteria fage or fage infections, infections of animal viruses follows a series of five similar steps and so notice down below, we're showing you an image that represents our map of the lesson on animal virus infections. And what you'll notice is that because this is a map you can use this image like a map to help guide you as we move forward in our course, talking more about animal virus infections. And so the way that this map works is that it starts up here where it says attachment and it moves in this direction entry encoding viral genome replication right here and it continues to move in this direction synthesis of viral proteins assembly and then release and it goes in this direction. Following this flow that you see right here and so moving forward in our course, we'll get to talk more about each of these different steps in more detail. And so the very first step that we have here here we have the infecting animal virus and hear what you can see is that it is going to be attaching first and it's going to enter into the cell and upon entering it must uncoated and then uh is going to be a synthesis stage where it is going to be synthesizing the viral genome or replicating the viral genome through viral genome replication. And then it will be synthesizing viral proteins as well. And then there will be an assembly stage where the virus is going to assemble. And then last but not least, there will be the release of the newly produced viruses. And so once again, we'll be able to talk a lot more details about each of these steps that you see here in this map. But for now, this year concludes our brief introduction to our map of animal virus infections. And I'll see you all in our next video.

