in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on generation times. And so scientists can actually measure the growth rate of a microbial population by calculating its generation time. Now the generation time is also sometimes referred to as the doubling time and that's because this is the amount of time it takes for a population to double and the number of cells. And in other words, the generation time or the doubling time represents how long it takes for binary vision to occur. And for binary fission to make a new generation of cells. And recall from our previous lesson videos that binary vision is the name of the process by which pro carry attic cells divide. And so the generation time is just how long binary fission takes. And so different microbes are going to 10 or tend to have different generation times. And so some microbes will divide really, really, really slow, whereas other microbes will divide really, really fast. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of the different generation times. And so over here on the left, notice that we're showing you a microbe that divides really, really slow. Like this turtle that we have over here which we know turtles move really slow And so you can see that over a period of 30 minutes. Uh this pro carry attic cell is able to divide into two cells. And so the generation time for this microbe is 30 minutes. Whereas if we take a look at the right side of the image, notice we're showing you a microbe that divides really, really fast like this bunny rabbit that you see over here. And so notice that in half the time in just 15 minutes this microbe is able to divide to create a new generation of cells and over a period of 30 minutes uh these cells are able to divide once again, and so this microbe over here is going to have a much faster generation time. And so you can see that shorter times represent faster uh binary fission, whereas longer times represent longer binary fission processes. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to generation times. And later in our next video, we'll talk about how scientists can use these generation times to predict how many cells there will be after a given amount of time. So I'll see you all in that next video to talk about that.

