Electron Carrier NADPH

in this video, we're going to introduce yet another electron carrier and that is the electron carrier, N A D P H. And so N A D P H only differs from N A D H by this P that is present and the P represents a phosphate group. And so once again, NADPH is an electron carrier that is actually very similar to the electron carriers that we already talked about in our last lesson video, which recall RNADH and FADH two. And so N A D P H, like N A D H and F A D H two can carry two electrons and transport those electrons within the cell to different locations. And they can be used for reduction reactions or reactions that reduce other molecules and allow them to gain electrons. Now. However, unlike an A. D. H and F A D H two. N A D P H is specifically used in bio synthetic reactions for bio synthesis purposes. Or in other words it's used in reactions that are going to build molecules and cell structures. And so really you can think of this electron carrier, N A D ph as a little construction truck. And so here what we have is this construction truck that is going to be used for building for bio synthetic reactions. And so notice that the empty version of this construction truck corresponds with N A D P plus. This is the oxidized form of the electron carrier. And so it has no electrons notice that the electron spots are empty but notice that it can gain two electrons and become a full construction truck that's carrying two electrons. And so this full construction truck corresponds with the electron carrier N A D P H. Now, once again, uh N A D P H can gain two electrons and a hydrogen ion to become N A D. P H. And it's going to carry electrons from one location within the cell to a different location within the cell, very similar to the other electron carriers that we already talked about. However, one of the main important differences is that N A D P H is going to be used in bio synthetic reactions in order to build self structures and build molecules. And so here what you can see is a house that is under construction and N A D P H is going to be used to help build this house here or to build some kind of self structure with or molecule within the cell. And so that is something that you do want to keep in mind is N A D P H is going to be used for bio synthetic reactions to build molecules and cell structures. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on the electron carrier N A D P H. And we'll be able to see this electron carrier as we move forward throughout our course. But for now this here concludes this video and I'll see you all in our next one

