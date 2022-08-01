in this video, we're going to introduce Redox reactions, and so Redox is really just short for oxidation reduction. And so you can see that the R E D n Redox is for the ar e d n reduction, and the X and redox is for the O X and oxidation. And so oxidation reduction and Redox reactions are referring to the same exact thing, and they refer to reactions that involve the transfer of electrons between molecules. And so this symbol here is the symbol for electrons, which is an E with a negative sign. And that's because we're called from our previous lesson videos that electrons are negatively charged and so within oxidation reduction, you can see the two words oxidation and reduction, of course. And so we're gonna define what each of these words is referring to. And so oxidation is the process of losing one or mawr negatively charged electrons, whereas the process of reduction is the process of gaining one orm or negatively charged electrons. And so if something is gaining negatively charged electrons, then that means that it's overall charge is going to be reduced because it's gaining negatives. And so that is why reduction is the process of gaining negatively charged electrons now. It's also really important to note is that oxidation and reduction reactions always occur simultaneously, which means that they always occur at the same exact time. And that's because if something is losing electrons, then something else must be gaining those electrons. And so this is why oxidation reduction reactions always go hand in hand with each other. So let's take a look at our example down below at these redox reactions or oxidation reduction reactions. And really, when it comes to Redox reactions, all you really need to remember is Leo The lion goes girl. And that's because if you can remember that Leo the lion goes girl, then you'll be able to remember that anything that loses electrons is going to be oxidized. And oxidation just refers to anything that loses electrons, whereas the ger here refers to gaining electrons is reduction, and so anything that gains electrons is going to be reduced. And that means it's charge is gonna be reduced because it's gaining negatively charged electrons. And so just by remembering Leo, the lion goes Ger, then you'll be able to remember that oxidation is losing electrons and reduction is gaining electrons. And so now below, we have a little image of Leo here on. You can see that, Leo the lion is going, girl. And so again, by remembering this, you should be set on your problems for Redox reactions. Now, over here on the right hand side, what we have is an image to show you that oxidation and reduction reactions always go hand in hand. And so you can see here that we have a person that has some electrons in their hands right here. And this little blue circle with the negative charge in it is representing our electron. And so what you can see is that if this person is giving up the electron and giving it to this person over here, then, uh, this person will be gaining electrons, meaning that it will be reduced. That person will be reduced, whereas the person that is giving up electrons giving them away, they are losing electrons. And because they are losing electrons, they are being oxidized. And so you can see that theocracy Dacian reduction reactions will always go hand in hand because it's almost like a person giving a gift away. If someone's giving away a gift or losing a gift, that means that someone else is gaining the gift. And so oxidation and reduction reactions will always go hand in hand, just like what you could see here in this image. And so this year concludes our introduction to Redox reactions, and we'll be able to learn Mawr Maura about them as we move forward in our course, so I'll see you all in our next video.

