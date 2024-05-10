19. Innate Immunity
Interferon Response
1:58 minutes
Problem 16.9a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following statements about IFN- is false?
a. It interferes with viral replication.
b. It is host-cell–specific.
c. It is released by fibroblasts.
d. It is virus-specific.
e. It is released by lymphocytes.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
14
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 2 videos