21. Principles of Disease
Exotoxins Cause Damage to the Host
1:36 minutes
Problem 10.10a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A pathogen that makes endotoxin, enters through the fecal–oral route, and lacks a nucleus is most likely a (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. virus.
b. Gram-positive bacterium.
c. Gram-negative bacterium.
d. protozoan pathogen.
e. There is not enough information to answer this question.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
7
views
Was this helpful?