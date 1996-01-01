Physics
A 1.0 m-long spring is laid horizontally with one of its ends fixed. When you pull on it with 50 N, it stretches to 1.2 m. (a) What is the spring’s force constant (b) How much force is needed to compress it to 0.7 m?
You push a 3-kg mass against a spring and release it from rest. Its maximum acceleration is 10m/s<sup2></sup> when pushed back 0.5m. What is the (a)spring constant and (b) restoring force at this point?
A mass-spring system with an angular frequency ω = 8π rad/s oscillates back and forth. (a) Assuming it starts from rest, how much time passes before the mass has a speed of 0 again? (b) How many full cycles does the system complete in 60s?
A 4-kg mass on a spring is released 5 m away from equilibrium position and takes 1.5 s to reach its equilibrium position. (a) Find the spring’s force constant. (b) Find the object’s max speed.
What is the equation for the position of a mass moving on the end of a spring which is stretched 8.8cm from equilibrium and then released from rest, and whose period is 0.66s? What will be the object’s position after 1.4s?
A block of mass 0.300 kg is attached to a spring. At x = 0.240 m, its acceleration is ax= -12.0 m/s2 and its velocity is vx=4.00 m/s. What are the system’s (a) force constant k and (b) amplitude of motion?
A spring with spring constant 15 N/m hangs from the ceiling. A ball is attached to the spring and allowed to come to rest. It is then pulled down 6.0 cm and released. If the ball makes 30 oscillations in 20 s, what are its (a) mass and (b) maximum speed?
A chair of mass 30 kg on top of a spring oscillates with a period of 2s. (a) Find the spring’s force constant. You place an object on top of the chair, and it now oscillates with a period of 3s. (b) Find the object’s mass.
A pendulum makes 120 complete oscillations in 3.00 minutes. Find (a) the period of oscillation and (b) the length of the pendulum.
A simple pendulum is 0.30m long. At t=0, it is released from rest, starting at an angle of 13°. What will be the angular position (in degrees) of the pendulum at t=0.35s?
A mass swinging at the end of a pendulum has a speed of 1.32m/s at the bottom of its swing. At the top of its swing, it makes a 9° with the vertical. What is the length of the pendulum?
