A certain astronaut oscillates back and forth on a chair attached to springs. The spring constants are such that when her mass is known to be 55 . 0 ⁢ kg , she oscillates with a period of 2 . 85 ⁢ s . After some time in space, a repetition of the measurement yields a period of 2 . 75 ⁢ s . What is the astronaut’s mass now?