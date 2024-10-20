In order to create a buffer 7.321 g of potassium lactate is mix with 550.0 mL of 0.328 M lactic acid, HC 3 H 5 O 3 . What is the pH of the buffer solution after the addition of 300.0 mL of 0.100 M hydrobromic acid, HBr? The K a of HC 3 H 5 O 3 is 1.4 × 10−4.