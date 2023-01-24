Hello everyone. So in this video, we want to determine the predominant form of B for the tight creation. So first things first, we can go ahead and recognize that at my equivalence point that my moles of acid will equal to my moles of base. So all the week or week base has been converted by the strong asset to its conjugate acid. So using that information to go ahead and read out my chemical equation, we have B plus H. Of A. To go ahead and turn to H. B plus and a minus. So then from this equation we can go ahead and conclude that the predominant form of B is going to be a church B plus. And this right here is going to be my final answer for this problem. Thank you all so much for watching.

