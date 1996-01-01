Heart pacemakers are often powered by lithium–silver
chromate “button” batteries. The overall cell reaction is
2 Li1s2 + Ag2CrO41s2 ¡ Li2CrO41s2 + 2 Ag1s2
(b) Choose
the two half-reactions from Appendix E that most closely
approximate the reactions that occur in the battery. What
standard emf would be generated by a voltaic cell based on
these half-reactions?
