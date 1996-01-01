The standard reduction potentials of the following halfreactions are given in Appendix E:
Ag+1aq2 + e- ¡ Ag1s2
Cu2+1aq2 + 2 e- ¡ Cu1s2
Ni2+1aq2 + 2 e- ¡ Ni1s2
Cr3+1aq2 + 3 e- ¡ Cr1s2
(b) Determine which
combination of these half-cell reactions leads to the cell
reaction with the smallest positive cell potential and calculate the value.
