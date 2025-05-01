Multiple Choice
Read the length of the pencil to the correct number of significant figures.
4731
views
19
rank
3
comments
Read the length of the pencil to the correct number of significant figures.
What is the correct reading for the liquid in the burette provided below?
|Trial 1
|2.125 g
|Trial 2
|2.123 g
|Trial 3
|2.127 g
Which of the following can be said for certain?
Read the length of the metal bar with the correct number of significant figures.
Read the water level with the correct number of significant figures.
Which tool can be used to measure the volume of a liquid to one decimal place?
Which tool would you use to find the mass of a small amount of substance?
Which tool is most suitable for a chemist to measure the mass of a liquid?