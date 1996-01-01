Which of the following pieces of glassware has the highest precision when measuring the volume of a liquid?
A
Erlenmeyer flask
B
Beaker
C
Volumetric pipette
D
Graduated cylinder
1
Understand the concept of precision in volumetric measurements: Precision refers to the reproducibility or consistency of measurements, meaning how close repeated measurements are to each other.
Review the typical uses and design of each piece of glassware: Erlenmeyer flasks and beakers are generally used for mixing and approximate volume measurements, so they have lower precision.
Consider the graduated cylinder, which is designed for measuring liquid volumes more accurately than beakers or flasks, but still has some graduation marks that limit its precision.
Recognize that a volumetric pipette is specifically designed to deliver a very precise and accurate volume of liquid, often with a single calibration mark, making it the most precise among the options.
Conclude that the volumetric pipette has the highest precision because it is calibrated to deliver a fixed volume with minimal error, unlike the other glassware which are more general-purpose.
