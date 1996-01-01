Why is it important for measurements in an experiment to be both accurate and precise?
A
Accurate and precise measurements guarantee that all experimental results will match theoretical predictions exactly.
B
Accurate and precise measurements allow scientists to use fewer significant figures in their calculations.
C
Accurate and precise measurements ensure that experimental results are reliable and can be reproduced by others.
D
Accurate and precise measurements eliminate the need for error analysis in experiments.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of accuracy and precision. Accuracy refers to how close a measurement is to the true or accepted value, while precision refers to how close repeated measurements are to each other, regardless of their closeness to the true value.
Step 2: Recognize that accurate measurements ensure the results reflect the true value, which is essential for validity in experiments.
Step 3: Recognize that precise measurements indicate consistency and reproducibility, which is important for reliability and for other scientists to replicate the experiment.
Step 4: Combine these concepts to see why both accuracy and precision are important: accurate but imprecise data can be unreliable, and precise but inaccurate data can be systematically wrong.
Step 5: Conclude that accurate and precise measurements ensure experimental results are trustworthy and reproducible, which is fundamental for scientific progress and validation.
