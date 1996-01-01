Multiple Choice
When dividing 16.017 in. by 0.370 in., what is the correct value for the quotient, reported to the appropriate number of significant figures?
Read the length of the pencil to the correct number of significant figures.
What is the correct reading for the liquid in the burette provided below?
|Trial 1
|2.125 g
|Trial 2
|2.123 g
|Trial 3
|2.127 g
Which of the following can be said for certain?