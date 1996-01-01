Which of the following measurements has the greatest precision?
A
1
B
100
C
100.0
D
100.00
1
Understand that precision in measurements refers to the number of significant figures, which indicates how exact a measurement is.
Identify the number of significant figures in each measurement: for example, '1' has 1 significant figure, '100' typically has 1 significant figure unless otherwise indicated, '100.0' has 4 significant figures, and '100.00' has 5 significant figures.
Recall that more significant figures mean greater precision because the measurement is more exact and includes more detail about the value.
Compare the significant figures of each measurement to determine which has the greatest precision.
Conclude that the measurement with the most significant figures (in this case, '100.00') has the greatest precision.
