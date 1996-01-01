Which of the following is NOT a rule regarding significant figures?
A
Zeros between nonzero digits are significant.
B
All nonzero digits are considered significant.
C
Trailing zeros in a number with a decimal point are significant.
D
Leading zeros are always significant.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that significant figures (sig figs) are digits in a number that contribute to its precision, including all nonzero digits, zeros between nonzero digits, and trailing zeros in decimal numbers.
Recall the rule: Zeros between nonzero digits are always significant because they indicate measured precision.
Remember that all nonzero digits are significant by definition, as they represent measured values.
Know that trailing zeros in a number with a decimal point are significant because they show precision to that decimal place.
Recognize that leading zeros are NOT significant; they only serve as placeholders to position the decimal point and do not indicate measured precision.
