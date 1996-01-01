What is the product of 12.56 and 2.12 expressed to the correct number of significant figures?
A
26.63
B
26.6272
C
27
D
26.7
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the number of significant figures in each number: 12.56 has 4 significant figures, and 2.12 has 3 significant figures.
Multiply the two numbers: calculate 12.56 \times 2.12 to get the raw product.
Determine the number of significant figures for the final answer, which should be the same as the number with the fewest significant figures used in the calculation (in this case, 3 significant figures).
Round the raw product to 3 significant figures to express the answer correctly.
Write the final answer with the correct number of significant figures, ensuring it reflects the precision of the least precise measurement.
