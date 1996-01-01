In experiment 1, which of the following measurements has the greatest number of significant figures?
A
0.004560
B
4.56 × 10^3
C
45.60
D
4560
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that significant figures (sig figs) are the digits in a number that carry meaningful information about its precision, including all nonzero digits, any zeros between them, and trailing zeros in the decimal part.
Analyze each measurement to count its significant figures:
For 0.004560, identify the significant figures: leading zeros are not significant, but the digits 4, 5, 6, and the trailing zero after the decimal point are significant, so count these digits.
For 4.56 × 10^3, note that scientific notation explicitly shows significant figures in the coefficient (4.56), so count the digits 4, 5, and 6.
For 45.60 and 4560, determine which zeros are significant: trailing zeros after a decimal point are significant, but trailing zeros without a decimal point may or may not be significant depending on context; count accordingly.
Watch next
Master Significant Figures Rules with a bite sized video explanation from Jules