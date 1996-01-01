How many significant figures are present in the number 2?
A
0
B
2
C
Infinite
D
1
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of significant figures: Significant figures are the digits in a number that carry meaningful information about its precision. This includes all nonzero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros in the decimal portion.
Analyze the given number, which is 2. Since it is a single nonzero digit without any decimal point or trailing zeros, it is considered to have one significant figure.
Recall that a single digit number without a decimal point is always counted as having one significant figure because it represents a measured or exact value to that digit.
Therefore, the number 2 has exactly one significant figure.
Conclude that the correct answer is 1 significant figure.
