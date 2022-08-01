Molecular Geometry Concept 2

when it comes to three electron groups were going to say this is when central elements with three electron groups that can have either zero or one lone pair to get to possible molecular geometries. So again, when we have three electron groups around our central element to possible shapes can occur. So we have three electron groups. In the first situation we have three surrounding elements or three bonding groups and zero lone pairs. Here we have an example of carbon in the center connected to three surrounding elements. It's visualization would look like this and we'd say that its molecular geometry will be tribunal player. Now, another option that could occur is we have to surrounding elements or two bonding groups and one lone pair on the central element here we have our example with tin in the center with two chlorine and it has one lone pair in its visualization, we have lost the element that was here and it's been replaced by a long pair. Now remember lone pairs have an electron cloud which further causes more repulsion. So that's why it looks kind of like that. And it's shaped kind of fits the name here. We'd say that its molecular shape is bent. You might also see the name V shaped or you might even see the name angular. So just remember all of these names are synonymous for the same thing. They're talking about a molecular structure in this case where we have to surrounding elements and one lone pair in terms of this one and other ones like it. Right. So keep in mind when you have three electron groups around your central element to possible molecular geometries are possible.

Hide transcripts