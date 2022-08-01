Molecular Geometry Example 3

determine the molecular geometry for the following ion. So here we have um Krypton Penta chloride cat eye on. So krypton is in group a day. So it has eight valence electrons, but plus one means we've lost one electron. So now it only has seven, we're going to say here the chlorine, it's gonna single bond to them. And here we're gonna have a long pair on the bottom. The Chlorine is in group 7 8. So they have seven valence electrons. So when we draw this out we can see that our krypton has around it five surrounding elements or five bonding groups. And it has one long pair. Remember when we have this type of situation, we'd say that this is square, pure middle. So this would represent the molecular geometry of krypton Penta chloride cat island.

