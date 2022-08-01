Molecular Geometry Concept 5

Central elements with six electron groups can have 0-2 lone pairs to give three possible molecular geometries. So if we have six electron groups, the combinations that exist are we can have six bonding groups which are surrounding elements and zero lone pairs. Or we could have five surrounding elements and one long pair. Or we could have four surrounding elements in two lone pairs on the central element. Here we have some good examples of this here. We have sulfur hexafluoride. Here we have chlorine, peta bromide. And then here we have xenon tetrachloride. Now they're visualizations for sulfur. Tech hex on fluoride. We have sulfur in the Senate with its six um surrounding elements, six surrounding florins. Here the molecular geometry would be Octa federal for the next one, we have chlorine, Penta bromine. And if we're to visually show it, we can see that it looks like a pyramid and this pyramid has a base that's square shaped. So that's why it's name is square pyramidal. So just remember if you have a central element that has five surrounding elements in one lone pair, it's square pyramidal. Then finally, the last one here, we have four surrounding elements and two lone pairs here, it would take on a square shape. And here it's on a flat plane. So that's why this is called square planer or square planet. So these are the three molecular geometries that exists. If you're dealing with six electron groups on your central element

