Molecular Geometry Concept 4

Central elements with five electron groups can have 20 to 3 lone pairs to give four possible molecular geometries. So we can have 012 or three lone pairs on our central element. So here we have five electron groups. And the way it can break down is we have five surrounding elements or bonding groups and zero lone pairs on the central element. Or it could be 4-1 Or it could be 3 - two. Or finally it can be 2 - three. Now, here, if we take a look, we have examples here, we have phosphorus Penta chloride here we have selenium tetrachloride. Here we have bro mean bro mean tri iodide and here we have zen in decline as examples. Now they're visualizations here. If we take a look visually, this would look like two pyramids that are stacked on top of each other. And if we think about it's 23 legged pyramids stacked on top of each other. It's molecular geometry. Name would be tribunal because each pyramid has three legs and there's two pyramids on top of each other by pyramidal. For the next one. If we have four surrounding elements and one lone pair on the central element, it would visually look like this here. I've added a person here and a person here to help us think of what this would look like in a daily object. So if you look at it, it kind of looks like a seesaw. So that's the name seesaw. Mhm. For the next one, If you have three surrounding elements and two lone pairs on your central element, this here looks like the letter T. So that's what we call it, T shaped. And then finally, if you have to surrounding elements and three lone pairs on your central element, you look linear, like a straight line. So these would be our different possible molecular geometries if we have five electron groups involved in our molecule. Alright, so keep them in mind and just remember visually what they look like. That's a great way to help you remember their name.

