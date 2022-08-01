Solutions Example 3

in this example question It says based on the chart shown above, determined which the following substances will be soluble in water. So in the first one, we have hydroxide high drunk side can be soluble if it's connected to CBS calcium, barium or strong team here, aluminum is not part of CBS. Aluminum is not part of Ghana cash. Therefore, this is going to stay a solid. Next we have phosphate and zinc. Now phosphate doesn't have any exceptions from the chart up above. Also, Ghana cash is not involved here because remember, we have to take into consideration gonna cash depending on what they're connected to. They could have made this soluble. So here, this is not gonna be soluble. Next we have silver with carbonate carbonate doesn't have any exceptions from the chart Up above silver is not part of Gana cash, so this will stay a solid. Next we have sulfide ion here it's connected to calcium. Remember, Sulfide has exception CBS If it is connected to calcium, barium, strontium, it could be soluble. This would be soluble then and then Finally we have magnesium with chromite ion. So Cro mate doesn't have exceptions from the chart up above magnesium is not part of Ghana cash, so this would not be soluble. It would stay insoluble. So after the choices given Onley option, D would create a soluble Ionic salute.

