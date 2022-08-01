Solubility Rules

As we begin to talk about the saw liability rules, we first half the familiarize ourselves with the turban soluble ity. Now, solid ability is just a chemical property that deals with the ability of a salute to become dissolved in a solvent. Remember, salutes get dissolved in solvents to create solutions. Now, with the term soluble ity were introduced to two other terms soluble versus insoluble. Now we're gonna say soluble refers to a salute that could be dissolved into acquis ions when placed in a solvent. So here we have aluminum bromide solid. We're gonna throw it into water. We're saying that it's soluble, so it's gonna break up into its ions. Aluminum bromide possesses one aluminum, so it's gonna break up into one. Aluminum aluminum is in group 38 So it's charges three. Plus it is an ion. And when you have an eye on within water, water actually surrounds the ion. And in that state, we call it a quiz. Okay, so a soluble ionic salute. This breaks up into an aqueous ion. But that's not the only equal sign that we have. What else do we have within this formula? Aluminum bromide has three bro means in it. So we have three BR Romans and groups 78 So it's charges minus one. Since it's an eye on his wall, it's acquis within the solution. So here we break up into one aluminum ion and three bromide ions. Now, if you're insoluble, it refers to assault that cannot be dissolved when placed in a solvent. Here we have silver bromide. Silver bromide, we're told, is insoluble. So even when I throw it into water, it will not break up into Ion and stays together. So it doesn't change in any way. And that's how we are able to distinguish soluble versus insoluble soluble compounds. Break up into ions equals ions in Sybil ones tend not to.

