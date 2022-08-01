Solubility Rules Example 1

here, it says how maney ions with the following soluble compound produce. Here we have sodium sulfate. They're telling us it's soluble, so you need to predict how many ions it's composed of two sodium and one sulfate ion. So you would say in a two s 04 breaks up into two sodium sodium and group one A. So it's gonna be plus one when it breaks up into its ions there, acquis. So we put a que plus we have one sulfate ion s +04 to minus a quist. Remember, Sulfate ion is a poly atomic ion. If you don't remember that makes you go back and take a look at my videos on the poly atomic ions here we would say you break up into two sodium ions and one sulfate ion for a total of three ions, so three ions would be our final answer

