Hello. Everyone in this video, we're going to be finding a condensed electron configuration for our element T. C. So are condensed electron can variation is also known as our noble gas configuration. So let's first start off by identifying the four different blocks we have in our periodic table. So in yellow we have our S. Block and green. We have our D block in blue. We have our P. Block and in a pinkish reddish color. That's going to be our F block. It's also number each rope. We have 12345, six and seven. So first off T. C. Let's go ahead and look at that in the periodic table. It's going to be whatever transition metals you see it in that green color and then green we said was going to be our D block. So how a noble gas configuration works is we're gonna go ahead and choose the noble gas closest to the element. And also whenever doing electron configuration in general, how we want to write it is, well, I like to think of it as we're reading a book, you're going from left to right and just reading and reading across the row until you get to your desired element, which in our case is right over here the T. C. So let's say we do move forward and we choose noble gas over here. We never read any of these in between elements. So why would we put something here? Let's go backwards and choose something that we will actually get to. So that in our case is K. R. So we'll start off the condensed electron configuration with KR and we usually put the noble guests in the bracket and that indicates that we're given a noble gas configuration. So because we have chosen K. R. Let's go ahead and mark that as well. So we know that that's our starting point after re for everything up to this point, We're going to go ahead and enter into the 5th row And we have our two s blocks. So we have read those two elements. So we'll write that as five as two. No continuing on. We have entered into our D block and our D block instead of the actual road number, we're going to have the road number minus one, being the notation for what we enter into our electric integration. So you can see here we're in the 5th row now, But 5 -1 is four. So let's see, we have 12345 elements of red. So we have four deep two Or five, I'm sorry, 55 elements. So again, four because 5 -1 is four. And then D because we're in the D block and five because we have read up to 12345 elements Mhm. And this is going to be our final condensed electric configuration for an element TCC

