The Electron Configuration: Condensed Practice Problems
Krypton is one of the noble gases. Using the preceding noble gas, provide the electron configuration of the krypton.
Provide the noble-gas configuration and the charge of the ion most likely formed by Se.
Provide the noble-gas configuration and the charge of the ion most likely formed by Ba.
Which of the following is the ground-state electron configuration for an atom with Z = 108?
You and your friend are discussing where would element number 104 be located in the periodic table. Your friend says that it belongs with the rare earth metals but you say that it is found with hafnium. Assuming you have a copy of the periodic that shows up to period 6 only, justify your argument by writing the electron configuration of element number 104.
Predict the possible condensed electron configuration of an element with an atomic number of 137.
What rule is violated in the following invalid ground-state electron configuration: [Ar]3d104p65s2?
Both Aluminum (Al) and Gallium (Ga) form chlorides as MCl3 and oxides as M2O3. Show their condensed electron configuration and explain this behavior.
Identify the element that has the following electron configuration: [Ar]4s23d104p3.
Draw the orbital diagram for the valence shell of the following electron configuration:
[Ar] 4s23d104p2
Write the symbol of the element, its groups number and the period it belongs to.
The electron configurations given below represent excited states. Identify the elements, give their chemical symbols and write their ground state electron configuration.
A. 1s22s22p33s1
B. [Ar]4s23d104p25p1
C. [Kr]5s24d25p1