Chemical Bonds Example 2

which of these elements is unlikely to form Covalin bonds. So we have here sulfur. We have hydrogen, we have potassium, we have are gone and we have silicon. So remember Covalin bonds are the sharing of electrons between non metals between non metals. So if we take a look here, sulfur is a non metal sulfur could form Covalin bonds. Hydrogen is a nonmetal. Potassium is a metal. We said that it's between nonmetal, so this can't ever form Covalin Bonds. Let's look at the other options we have are gone and then we have silicon. Are gone is a non metal silicon is a metal Lloyd now technically remember metal Lloyds share characteristics of both metals and non metals. And we'll see that because it's a metal Lloyd and shares some nonmetal characteristics, there is the potential to form Covalin bonds. Alright, so E has the potential C can ever have the potential informing Kobelev bonds because it's strictly a metal. So just remember, when it comes to kobane a bonding, it's the sharing of electrons between elements that have nonmetallic characteristics

