chemical bonds could be seen as the attractive force that holds atoms or ions together in a chemical compound, not the driving force of these types of chemical bonds were going to say when elements bond. They're either trying to lose, gain or share electrons to attain a filled outer shell like the noble gasses. Remember, the noble gasses are perfect. All the elements that are not noble gasses will do things in order to achieve the same type of electron arrangements as these noble gasses. This is the driving force behind chemical bonds, and the next series of videos will see the different types of chemical bonds exist and see. Do they lose, gain or share electrons tow, obtain the same kind of configuration as our noble gasses?

