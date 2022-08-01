in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to viruses. But later in our course in a different video, we're going to talk a lot more details about the structure and function of viruses. This video here is just an introduction and so a virus can be defined as an obligate intracellular parasite that is made of DNA or RNA but not both. And this DNA or RNA will be packed into a protein coat and sometimes the DNA and RNA can be packed into a lipid envelope. Now we said that a virus is an obligate intracellular parasite. And so to define an obligate intracellular parasite, we can define as substances that can only replicate inside of a host that they infect or harm. And so this virus, it can only replicate and reproduce when it is on the inside of a host that it infects and harms. Now all forms of life can actually be affected or infected by different types of viruses. And this includes bacteria, Archaea and you Correa. All forms of life can be infected by different types of viruses. Now frequently viruses will kill the cells that they infect. However, they can also silently remain inside of the host without killing them. And so this is an idea that we'll get to talk more about later in our course. But if we take a look at our image down below at our introduction of viruses, notice over here on the left hand side, we're showing you one type of virus that's known as a bacterial fage, which is a type of virus that infects bacteria. And so notice that it has on the perimeter and pink color a protein coat. And then on the inside there is genetic material either DNA or RNA. And so this is a micrografx of an escort rekia virus, T four bacteria fage. Uh Then over here on the right hand side what we're showing you is a human virus, which notice takes on a different structure. However, it still has a protein coat and it still is going to have genetic material. And of course, uh we're all familiar with the SARS Kobe to virus that caused Covid 19, the Covid 19 pandemic. And so here is a visual a depiction of the SARS COv two virus that caused Covid disease in humans. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to viruses, these obligate intracellular parasites. But again, once again. Later in our course, we're going to talk a lot more details about the structure and function of viruses. For now, I'll see you all in our next video.

