in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to viral roids. Now, viral roids like viruses are also obligate intracellular parasites that must infect a living cell and be inside of the cell to replicate. Now, unlike viruses that are made up of D. N. A. Or R. N. A. As well as protein and sometimes lipids, virus roids are only made of a single short strand of RNA that forms a closed ring. Now Vie roids are only known to infect plants and cause plant diseases. They are not really known to infect other groups of life other than plants. And there's not really much known about how Bayreuth is originated or how they can cause disease and plants. And so they are under investigation and there is a lot of research to find out more about these viral roids. Now, if we take a look at our image down below the viral ads, which will notice is we're showing you this red structure here which is representing the circular single stranded RNA which we call the virus roid. And so notice that it is able to base pair with itself, but it is going to complete a circle here a closed ring and it can infect plants and cause plants to wilt and ultimately die. Now. Down below what you see right here is another example of a viral Lloyd, specifically potato spindle tuber Vier Oid or PS Tv, which is a virus that infects potatoes and so it can infect normal potatoes and cause the potatoes to become PS Tv, potatoes or potatoes that have been infected by the potato spindle tuber vier Oid. Um and so um this here concludes our brief introduction to Vie Roids, these single short strands of RNA that form a closed ring and are obligate intracellular parasites. And once again we'll be able to talk more about thyroids later in our course. This is just the introduction. And so I'll see you all in our next video

