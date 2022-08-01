Acellular Infectious Agents: Viruses, Viroids & Prions

in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on a cellular infectious agents, including viruses, viral Roids and Pry ins now recall from our previous lesson videos that the term a cellular or non cellular is just a term that means not consisting of or containing cells or cellular structures. And so anything that is a cellular is not going to be made of cells. And that includes these, a cellular infectious agents, viruses, viruses and prions. Now by definition, anything that is a cellular and is not made of cells is also not going to be considered living because recall that the smallest and most fundamental unit of life is the cell. And so if it's not consisting of cells, it's not technically by definition considered alive. And so all of these a cellular infectious agents are not technically considered alive because they lack many of the features of life, including not being uh, cellular. And so these a cellular infectious agents once again are non cellular or a cellular, not composed of cells. And so they're non cellular objects that will contaminate and affect living cells. And once again, this includes viruses, viral roids and prions are the three groups of a cellular infectious agents. And so if we take a look at our image down below at our map of the microbial world, recall that in our previous lesson videos, we already introduced the cellular organisms including the pro carry out such as bacteria and archaea, as well as the microscopic eukaryotes, including fungi, the protests, algae and protozoa, as well as helmets. And so this green region that I've highlighted here on the map represents the living aspect of the microbial world, the living cellular components, the living cellular organisms. But then notice over here, on the right hand side, is where the a cellular infectious agents fall that are not composed of cells and are not technically considered alive. And this once again includes the viruses, viral roids and prions. And as we move forward in our course, we're going to talk more about each of these groups, but for now, this year concludes our brief introduction to a cellular infectious agents, and we'll be able to talk more about them as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

