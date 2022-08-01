Liquid Chemicals: Surface-Active Agents

in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on the use of surface active agents or surfactants as liquid chemicals for controlling microbial growth. And so surface active agents are commonly referred to as just surfactants. And so these surface active agents, or surfactants are really just chemical agents that lower the surface tension of a liquid or solid in which they have been dissolved. And so these surface active agents or surfactants, they actually consist of antipathy molecules themselves. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that the term antipathy like means that the molecule contains both hydra filic and hydrophobic groups. In fact, these surfactant molecules have a hydra filic head and a long hydrophobic tail group. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice that these molecules that you see here are the surfactant molecules and notice that they have once again a head group and they have a tail group branching off and notice that uh the head group is hydra filic, it is going to have either a positive or a negative charge on it. And so it will be able to associate with water and notice that this is water right here. And so when we add these surfactant molecules to water, they actually take this particular orientation where the hydra filic heads are all facing towards the water. And the hydrophobic tails are going to be facing towards the air here because they're going to associate with the surface of the water. And so through the addition of enough surfactant molecules, it actually allows for something known as a my cell to form. And in my cell is really just a spherical shape group of antipathy molecules as you can see down below this structure right here is the myself. And so notice that these surfactant molecules when enough have been added, they will associate with each other to form this myself and this myself is going to create a hydrophobic core right here in the middle and so the hydrophobic tails are all facing towards each other to create a hydrophobic core. And the hydra filic heads are all facing towards the outside and interacting with the water. Now usually water and oil do not mix very well together. However, with the use of these surface active agents and surfactants and adding enough to form my cells, these my cells can allow for hydrophobic substances like oil for example, to be mechanically washed away using polar solvents like water. And so what we'll see moving forward in our course, we're gonna be talking about two main types of surfactants. We're going to talk about soaps which are one main type of surfactant. And then we're also going to talk about detergents, which are another type of surfactant and a specific type of detergent that we'll talk about. Our squats which are really quaternary ammonium compounds that we'll get to talk more about moving forward in our course. But ultimately what happens is through the formation of these my cells, hydrophobic substances like oil can get trapped in the hydrophobic core and then water can wash away the entire my cell to get rid of that oil. And so these my cells can also trap bacteria as well and other substances as well to help wash away microbes and help to control microbial growth. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to surface active agents or surfactants. And we'll be able to learn more about them and talk more about different types of surfactants, including soaps, detergents and quotes as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video

Hide transcripts