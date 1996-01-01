Soaps & Detergents

in this video, we're going to continue to talk about surface active agents or surfactants by briefly introducing soaps and detergents. And so soaps can be defined as biodegradable natural surfactant molecules that are actually fatty acids and they contain a salt atom or an atom that tends to form salts, such as for example sodium ions or potassium ions. Now it's important to note that soaps alone are not antimicrobials, which means that soaps alone do not kill microbes. However, soaps can still be very effective at controlling microbial growth and this is because soaps are very, very effective. De Germ ear's, which really just means that soaps are very, very effective at removing microbes from the surface of an object, such as removing microbes from the surface of your hands when you wash your hands with soap. But again, the soaps on their own do not kill microbes. Now, occasionally the soaps can be mixed in with antimicrobial. So sometimes you'll find antimicrobial soaps in the store, but again, the soaps on their own are not antimicrobial and they do not kill microbes, but they are really, really good at de german or removing microbes from the surface, allowing those microbes to be washed away, such as being washed down a drain when you wash your hands. Now, one of the disadvantages of soaps is that soaps tend to form what is known as soap scum. And this soap scum can form when the soap interacts with many minerals and salts that are found in hard water. And so this soap scum that tends to form when it interacts with hard water can actually deteriorate fabrics and ruin clothing and some surfaces. And so soaps are not always going to be the best free agent to use. And so we don't use soaps generally to wash our clothes. And so this is when detergents can come into play and we know that we use detergents to wash our clothes. And so detergents. Unlike soaps which are biodegradable, detergents are non biodegradable. And instead of being natural surfactant molecules, detergents are actually synthetic surfactant molecules that are generally going to be made in a lab. But really these detergents are gonna have lots of similarities to the soaps as you'll get to see down below in our image. But one of the big differences is that the soaps again are going to be fatty acids. However, the detergents are not fatty acids. Instead, these detergents are generally going to be associated with cell phone eight groups and the Sultanate group is really just this functional group that you can see highlighted down below in our image. Now, this cell phone, a group is actually less likely to bind minerals and salts and hard water, which means that the Sultanate group or the detergent on the cell phone, A group is not going to form a scum. And this means that detergents are not going to deteriorate fabrics and they will not ruin clothing and surfaces like what soaps might do. And so detergents can sometimes be a counter uh use to soaps. And so we use detergents to wash our clothes uh and we use soaps to wash our hands. Now these detergents, they can either be an ionic meaning that they can contain negatively charged groups, such as the Sultanate group that you see down below in our image. Or these detergents could be catatonic, meaning that they have positively charged groups and an example of a positively charged or catatonic detergent, our squats or quaternary ammonium compounds, which we'll get to talk more about in a different video as we move forward in our course. But for now, if we take a look at our image down below, we'll be able to better distinguish between the soaps and detergents. And so notice that the top half of our image here is focused on the soap molecule. And again, the soap molecule is really just a fatty acid. So it's this long hydrocarbon chain with a car box silic acid group at the end. And again, these soaps tend to form uh interactions with these salt atoms such as sodium and or potassium. And so here what you can see is a bar of soap. And again, the soap itself is not an antimicrobial, but it is effective at d germ ng, allowing us to wash our hands with soap and remove the microbes from the surface so that those microbes can be washed away, such as being washed down a drain now down below in the bottom half of the image. We're showing you a detergent molecule. And so at first glance, the detergent molecule looks very similar. So you'll notice it has this long hydrocarbon chain, however, notice that it is not a fatty acid, so it does not have a carb oxalic acid group at the end, like what the soap molecule has. Instead, the detergent molecule has these other chemical groups that includes the softening group that you see right here and again. The detergent is not going to form a scum and so the detergent will not deteriorate fabrics and it will not ruin clothing and services like what soaps can do occasionally. And so over here we're showing you the detergents that you might use to wash your clothes. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to soaps and detergents and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and learn more as we move forward in our course. So, I'll see you all in our next video

