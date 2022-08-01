in this video, we're going to continue to talk about surface active agents or surfactants by specifically introducing squats. And soak watts is really just an abbreviation for quaternary ammonium compounds. And soak watts or quaternary ammonium compounds are really just cat ionic detergents and what this means is that these are detergents that have a positive charge associated with them. And so these squats or quaternary million compounds are cat ionic detergents that are actually safe enough to be used in food preparation. Now these squats or quaternary ammonium compounds are anti pathetic molecules which once again recall from our previous lesson videos just means that they have both hydrophobic groups that are water fearing and hydrophobic groups that are water loving. And so, taking a look at this image down below, notice that we're focusing in on these quaternary ammonium compounds or these squats. And notice over here on the left hand side we're showing you a quat molecule and notice that it is an antipathy molecule because it has this hydrophobic tail group that is water fearing. And then it also has this hydra filic head group which is actually a quaternary ammonium group. And so these quads are antipathy molecules that have a positively charged quaternary ammonium group. Now these squats, they do actually have anti microbial features, which means they have the ability to destroy or kill microbes. And this is because these squats or quaternary ammonium compounds have the ability to disrupt cytoplasmic membranes and they can do that by inserting into the fossil lipid Byler. And so if we take a look at this image down below notice that we're showing you a plasma membrane being disrupted by these quat molecules that are found here. And these quite molecules are disrupting the fossil lipid bi layer from associating as it normally would and so therefore it can create these leaks and um the membranes and ultimately destroy the microbe. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to squats, these positively charged or cat ionic detergents, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward, so I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts