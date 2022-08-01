Fates of Horizontally Transferred DNA

in this video, we're going to talk about the fates of horizontally transferred D. N. A. Or in other words we're going to talk about what happens to the D. N. A. That is horizontally transferred into an organism. And so following horizontal gene transfer really there are three possible fates of the D. N. A. And so we're showing you these three possible fates down below in this image. And so what you'll notice is at the top, what we're showing you is a bacterial cell. And in the blue that you see over here, what we have is the chromosome all D. N. A. And this represents the original DNA. That belongs to the bacteria. And then on the right what we're showing you is horizontally transferred D. N. A. This is the DNA. That is going to be obtained by the cell via horizontal gene transfer. And so this horizontally transferred DNA can have one of three fates in the cell. And those three fates are once again down below the first fate is that the horizontally transferred DNA is integrated into the chromosome? Uh and it replicates alongside the chromosome. And so what can happen is this horizontally transferred DNA can integrate and become a part of the chromosome of D. N. A. And so that is what we are seeing down here is the integration of that horizontally transferred DNA. So that's one fate. The second fate is that the horizontally transferred DNA remains self replicating without actually integrating into the chromosome. And an example of this would be a plasmid which is a small circular um extra chromosome will segment of DNA. Okay. It's separate from the chromosome and it is self replicating. It can replicate on its own without having to integrate. And so that is another option for the horizontally transfer D. N. A. And then the third possible fate for the horizontally transferred D. N. A. Is that it is actually degraded. And the degraded horizontally transferred D. N. A. Is going to end up having no effect. And so if the cell degrades it into a bunch of pieces like this eventually this is going to end up having no effect on the silk. And so really what we're saying is that only options one and two which are integration of the D. N. A. Or self replicating um DNA. Is going to stabilize the transfer gene within the population and allow this bacteria to basically pass on those genes to future generations as it replicates. And so um these are some important fates to keep in mind about this horizontally transferred DNA as we move forward. And so that concludes this video and I'll see you all in our next one

