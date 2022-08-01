in this video we're going to begin our lesson on horizontal gene transfer. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that horizontal gene transfer is going to occur between two organisms that are not direct descendants of one another. And so these two organisms are going to be transferring genes between each other. And so horizontal gene transfer allows cells to quickly acquire new traits. And it also drives genetic diversity among organisms. Now there are three known mechanisms of horizontal gene transfer in bacteria. And notice that we have those three mechanisms number down below 12 and three. The first mechanism is transformation. The second mechanism is trans diction. And the third mechanism of horizontal gene transfer is conjugation. And so what you'll notice is that these numbers that you see here also correspond with the numbers that you see down below in our image. And so for the first mechanism of horizontal gene transfer. Again we have transformation and transformation is horizontal gene transfer via the uptake of free or naked D. N. A. In the environment by a cell. And so if we take a look at our image down below at number one. Over here on the left hand side notice it's showing you transformation. And so transformation is when a cell is able to bring in free or naked DNA from the environment. And so when the free or naked D. N. A. Is brought into the cell and incorporated into the cell then we refer to this as transformation. And later in our course will be able to talk more details about transformation transaction is again going to be a form of horizontal gene transfer and it's going to occur between cells and it's going to be mediated specifically by a bacteria fage virus. And so a bacteria fage is a specific type of virus that is going to infect bacteria. And so if we take a look at number two down below notice that this is showing us transducer action which again is not to be confused with transformation because they kind of sound similar but they are different. And so what you'll notice here is that it is showing you a bacteria fage or just a fage for short. And the bacteria fage is going to be responsible for transferring D. N. A. Into the cell. And so you can see that donor cell D. N. A. Is being transferred by the bacteria fage and then the recipient can receive that D. N. A. And again we'll get to talk more about trans direction later in our course this is just the introduction to it. And then the third and final mechanism of horizontal gene transfer is conjugation. And this one here is referring to the direct horizontal DNA transfer between cells during direct cell to cell contact. And so notice that the final image over here is focusing on conjugation. And so what you'll notice is that we have to neighboring cells and they end up forming direct cell to cell contact. Where DNA and genes can be transferred from one organism over to a neighboring organism. And so notice that the green molecule originally was not over here in this cell on the right. But now at the end both cells have the green molecule. And so this is an example of conjugation, the transfer of genes via direct cell to cell contact. And again, we'll be able to talk more about conjugation later in our course. This is just the introduction. And so you can see that this is really our map of our lesson on horizontal gene transfer. And moving forward. We'll get to talk more about each of these mechanisms of horizontal gene transfer in more detail. Starting with transformation. Then we'll move on to transaction and last but not least, we'll move onto congregation. And so this concludes our brief intro to horizontal gene transfer. And I'll see you all in our next video.

