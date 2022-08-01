in this video we're going to briefly discuss the integration of D. N. A. Via homologous recombination. And so homologous recombination is really just referring to the process of the genetic exchange between two similar strands of DNA. And so homologous recombination allows molecules to integrate into other segments of DNA. And so homologous recombination can only occur if the donor DNA actually has a similar nucleotide sequence to the recipient cells chromosome. And so if we take a look at our image down below we can get a better understanding of homologous recombination. And so what you'll notice is on the left, we're showing you the chromosome all D. N. A. Of say the bacteria. And so again the chromosome will D. N. A. Is the original DNA that's found in the bacteria. And down below what we're showing you is the donor DNA. That could have potentially been obtained through horizontal gene transfer. And so what you'll notice is that the donor DNA has some regions here in or highlighted an orange that have similar sequences to the chromosomal DNA. And so these yellow highlighted regions represent regions that have uh similarity. And so when these regions have similarity it creates the possibility for homologous recombination. And so what can happen is the donor DNA which I'll highlight here like this can be incorporated and replace the chromosomal DNA at this region. And so the chromosomal DNA can be removed whereas the donor DNA can be integrated. And so really this is what we are seeing here. The donor DNA can be integrated into the chromosomal DNA. And it replaces a region of the chromosomal DNA. And so this is what we call homologous recombination. And again it can allow uh donor D. N. A. To be incorporated and integrated into the chromosomal DNA. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on the integration of DNA via homologous recombination. And so we'll be able to get some practice applying this as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

