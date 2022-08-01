in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on temperature requirements for microbial growth. And so as you may already know, different microbial species have specific temperature ranges in which these microbes are able to grow. And so these temperature ranges are going to include minimum and maximum growth temperatures. And so if the temperatures are too cold or if the temperatures are too hot, then the microbes may not be able to grow. Now, cardinal temperatures are referring to characteristic temperature values that define the specific ranges, temperature ranges in which a microbe can actually grow. And so the cardinal temperatures are going to include a minimum temperature. And of course the minimum temperature is going to be the lowest possible temperature that an organism can actually grow at now. Usually the minimum temperature is not going to be the best growth. It will usually be some form of ineffective growth at the minimum temperature, then there is the optimal temperature and the optimal temperature is going to be the best temperature for an organism to grow where the organism is able to multiply and grow most rapidly. And so the optimal temperature is the temperature that is going to be best suited for that particular organism. And then the cardinal temperatures are also going to include a maximum temperature. And the maximum temperature, of course, is going to be the highest temperature that an organism can grow at. And so once again, the maximum temperature is typically not going to be the best or the optimal temperature. The maximum temperature typically only allows for ineffective growth. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of cardinal temperatures, which again, is going to include a minimum temperature, an optimal temperature and a maximum temperature. And so notice that in this graph that we have down below. Over here, on the left hand side, what we're showing you is the cell growth rate. And so this is showing you how fast the cells are able to grow. Uh having a low value on this Y axis means that the cells are growing really really slowly and so they're not growing very well. However, being high, having a high value on the Y axis corresponds with high self cell growth. And the cells are able to grow at a very fast rate. And then notice that down below what we have is the specific temperature. And so notice that this curve has a curve that somewhat looks like this uh bell curve right here and what we have is a minimum temperature, which is going to be the coldest possible temperature that will allow for cell growth. But notice that the cell growth is not going to be very effective at the minimum temperature in most cases, uh then somewhere in between the minimum temperature and the maximum temperature is the optimal temperature. The optimal temperature is going to be the specific temperature value that allows for the highest amount of growth, the highest growth rate. And so the optimal temperature is going to correspond at this particular region on the X axis. And then of course over here, what we have is the maximum temperature, which is the highest possible temperature that allows for cell growth. But notice once again, in most cases, the maximum temperature is not going to allow for very effective cell growth. In fact, it's quite ineffective here in this image. And so this year concludes our lesson on temperature requirements for microbial growth and we'll be able to get some more practice applying these concepts and learn more about microbial growth as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

