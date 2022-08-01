in this video, we're going to talk about a silly way to help you guys memorize the classification of microbes by growth temperatures from the lowest growth temperature to the highest growth temperatures. And so were called from our previous lesson videos that psych profiles site grow troughs. Mezzo files, Thermo files and hyper thermal files are those five groups of microbes organized by their growth temperatures. And recall that psy crow files grow at the coldest temperatures. Whereas hyper thermo files grow at the hottest growth temperatures. And so really all you need to do to remember the order of these five groups is to remember the following phrase which is psycho fill, psyched my temperate horse. And so notice that we've got psycho Phil over here saying he's crazy and notice he's in the cold temperatures and he's psyching out this horse over here, notice he's like ah and he is a temperate horse here. Clearly with these, this thermometer trying to cool down his temperatures. And so if you can remember cycle feel psych my temperate horse, then that could help you remember that psych grow files are going to be the coldest grow at the coldest temperatures followed by psy crow troughs, then we have miso files, then thermo files. Um, and then last but not least what we have are the hyper Thermo files. And so once again, this is just a silly way that could possibly help you memorize the order of these groups from lowest to highest growth temperatures. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on this and we'll be able to get some practice as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

