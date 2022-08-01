in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on the classification of microbes by growth temperature. And so microbes are actually classified into five groups based on their cardinal temperatures. Which recall from our last lesson video is referring to the growth temperatures from the minimum growth temperature up to the maximum growth temperature for these cells to survive. And so if we take a look at this image down below, notice that we're showing you a graph where on the Y axis it has the cell growth rate where the higher the Y axis is the higher the rate of growth for those cells and the lower the Y axis is, the lower the growth rate is for those cells. And then on the X axis. What we have is the temperature in degrees Celsius increasing from left to right. And so notice that we have these five different curves here in this graph where each of these curves corresponds to a different group of microbes. And so the first group of microbes that we have is the one that's on the far left over here in light blue, which is referring to the psy crow files. And so psy crow is actually a route that means cold and file is a route that means loving. And so these are organisms that love extremely cold temperatures. And so you can see that they can thrive from temperatures anywhere between negative 10 degrees Celsius and about 15 degrees Celsius. And the optimum growth rate is going to be at a temperature somewhere between zero and 10 degrees Celsius. And so these psych profiles really really do grow best and really cold environments such as for example, icebergs. Now the next group that we have here is the one in Green, which is referring to the psy crow troughs. And once again psy Crow is a route that means cold and troughs is actually a route that's referring to nutrients. And so this can help remind you of refrigerators since refrigerator store a lot of the nutrients that you and I consume. And so these psycho troughs tend to live inside of cool temperatures and uh they can survive from temperatures anywhere between uh negative tennis degrees Celsius all the way up to about 35 degrees Celsius. But notice that the optimum growth temperature for these psycho trough is somewhere between 20 and 30°C. And so they survive in cool environments like again, refrigerators. Now, the next group that we have here is the one here in purple, which is referring to the Miso files. And so as the scientists here is saying, Miso files grow on me and so humans have body temperatures right around 35 ish degrees Celsius. And so notice that the optimum growth temperature for these miso files is right around 35 degrees Celsius. And so these miso files can survive anywhere from between 10 degrees Celsius up to over 40 degrees Celsius. But once again, miso files are going to be somewhat in the middle here and they are the middle group uh for these five groups that we see here. Now, the next group that we have here is the curve that is here in orange, which is referring to the Thermo files. And the Thermo files survive and much warmer and hotter temperatures such as hot springs for example. And thermo files can survive from anywhere between 40 degrees Celsius up to Over 80°C. But the optimum growth temperature Is pretty high, somewhere around 70°C or so. Then the last group that we have here is the one that is in dark red over here, which is referring to the hyper Thermo Files. And so, hyper is a route that's referring to very high. And so, hyper thermal files can survive extreme amounts of heat and so notice that they can survive in temperatures from About 70 ISH, 75°C all the way up to about 120°C. And notice that their optimal growth temperature is extremely high, right around 100°C. And so these hyper thermal files can survive and hydrothermal vents deep underneath the ocean where the temperatures are extremely hot. And so these are the five classes of microbes that are grouped based on their growth temperatures. The psych profiles, the psycho troughs, the Meso files, the thermal files and the hyper thermal files. And so we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So, I'll see you all in our next video

