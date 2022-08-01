Needham vs. Spallanzani Experimental Design

in this video, we're going to do a side by side comparison of john Need hymns and Lazaro swollen Zanny's experimental design. And so once again, Lazaro's Palin Zanny's experiments differed from John Needham's experiments in two significant ways. Number one, Lazaro's Palin Zanni completely sealed the flasks by melting the flasks closed before he boiled the broth in the flask. And this is important because this helped to ensure that no microbes could enter into the broth after boiling the broth. Now, the second significant way that's Palin Zanny's experiment differed from John Needham's is that's Palin Zanny boiled the bras for a significantly longer period of time and a longer boiling time helps to ensure that all of the microbes were killed by the heat, whereas shorter and brief boiling, like what need him did may not necessarily kill all of the microbes. And so there may still be some lingering microbes in the broth. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice that the top half of the image is focused on john Needham's experiment. Whereas the bottom half of the image is focused on Lazaro swollen Zanny's experiment. And so uh focusing on john Needham's experiment first notice that need him did not seal the flask by melting it closed and so the flash remained open to the environment also, uh he only boiled his broth for a brief period of time, a short period of time and short boiling times may not necessarily kill any microbes that might be in the broth originally. Um and so there could be some lingering microbes even after a short period of boiling. Also, he allowed the broth to cool for a short period of time, which allowed for the opportunity for microbes to enter the flask from the air and contaminate the flask after boiling. And so where need him thought that his flask was going to be sterile. It turns out that he was incorrect because uh there could have been lingering microbes, or the microbes could have contaminated the flash from the air. Also, john Needham sealed his flasks by using a cork which is porous and a porous cork, a meaning that has pores in it and has holes in it, allows for microbes to be able to pass through the cork and enter into the flask. And so here we're showing you how microbes can enter through the porous cork and still contaminate the flask. And so where john need him, saw microbial growth and attributed it to spontaneous generation. He was incorrect because those microbes could have come from either being lingering microbes after short boiling times, or microbes that simply just entered into the flask from the air. And so in, at the end of john Needham's experiment, the microbes were present. and that's why he uh suggested spontaneous generation of the microbes, but he was incorrect because he didn't realize how many flaws there were throughout his experiment. Now, down below, we're showing you swollen Zanny's experiment, which you can see that he sealed his flask by melting the glass closed and melting the glass helped to prevent contamination throughout his experiment. Then he boiled his broth for a significantly longer period of time, which helped to ensure that all of the microbes that may have been existing in the bra were killed and that his broth was actually sterile. And so uh what you can notice is that in Stalin's on these experiments, the microbes were absent and because the microbes were absent, uh he suggested that spontaneous generation was not the way for microbes to um develop. And so you can see there's no spontaneous generation here. Now, once again, even after Stalin Zanny's experiment, some people still remained skeptical of this idea of biogenesis, that life only comes from life and that life cannot spontaneously generate. Uh they remain skeptical even after Stalin's on his experiment. And so it was not until almost 100 years later, after Stalin's armies experiment that another French scientists of the name Louis pasture was able to confirm stolen Zanny's findings using another simple experiment with a custom flask. And so we'll get to talk about louis Pasteur's experiment uh in our next lesson video. But for now, this year concludes our lesson comparing john Needham's and Lazaro spawns on these experimental design and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So, I'll see you all in our next video

Hide transcripts