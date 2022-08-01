Spallanzani’s Results Disproved Spontaneous Generation

in this video, we're going to focus on Lazaro Spa Alan Zanny's experiment and how his experimental results disproved spontaneous generation. And so Lazaro Spa Lynn Zanni Was an Italian physiologist in the 1700s who performed experiments that contradicted Needham's results and recall from our previous lesson video that need homes results supported spontaneous generation. And so Lazaro swollen. Zanni proposed that Needham's experiment was flawed and that there were many mistakes throughout his experimental setup and spelling johnny also proposed that living organisms do not spontaneously generate. Yeah, Now Lazaro swollen Zanny's experiment was very similar to need hymns experiment except there were a few key differences. And so one of those main differences is that in small. In zanies experiments, he had sealed his flask by melting the glass closed and so sealing the flash by melting it closed helped to prevent microbial contamination. And then the second main way that's pollen Zanny's experiment differed from Needham's is that spans any boiled his broth for a significantly longer period of time in comparison to need hymns brief boiling. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of spellings Arnie's experiment. And so notice over here, at the far left, we're showing you an image of Lazaro's pollen. Zani who lived from 1729 to 1799 and conducted this experiment in 1767. And so you can see here we have a flash that's filled with this liquid broth here and one of the main differences between Stalin Zanny's experiment and need him. His experiment is that spans um spans any sealed his flask by melting the glass closed. And so you can see that with this arrow here, the glass, the top of the glass is melted closed to prevent microbial contamination. And then the second main way that Lazaro's Fallon Zanny's experiment deferred is that Lazaro Small and Zanny boiled his broth for a significantly longer period of time in comparison to need hymns brief boiling and the longer boiling allowed for a greater chance of sterilizing the broth or killing all of the microbes in the broth. Because brief boiling does not really kill all microbes or is less likely to kill all microbes, whereas longer boiling is more likely to kill all microbes. And so what Stalin Zanni realizes that as long as there were no cracks in his glass that was sealed closed, there were absolutely no microorganisms that grew in his flask. However, he realized that if he intentionally introduced a small crack into the flask, that it created an opportunity for microbes to enter into the crack and contaminate the flask. And so by cracking the flask, the cracks in the flask allowed microorganisms to grow. And so you can see that there is microbial growth in the flash that has the crack in it. But as long as there's no crack, there was no microorganisms. And so that's exactly what we see here in the results for Stalin's on his experiment, Small in Zanny never, yeah, saw microbial growth and the sealed flasks and he only saw microbial growth in the flash that were cracked open and so small. And Zani was able to conclude from these results that microbes do not spontaneously generate because if they did spontaneously generate then you would expect microbes to spontaneously generate even in the flask that was sealed closed. And he also concluded that the cracked flasks would allow microbes to enter from the air. And so once again you can see that with the crack that he intentionally introduced into some of his flasks that the crack created an opportunity for microbes to enter and contaminate the bra. And so over here on this part of the image, we have some important conclusions from Stalin's armies experiment number one being that melting the flasks closed, help prevent contamination. And that was one of the main differences between Stalin's armies and Needham's experiment, number two was boiling the broth for a longer period of time, helped to kill all of the microbes to ensure that there were no microbes that would be able to grow. And then number three, cracked flash were contaminated by microbes in the air and number four, he was able to conclude that microbes in the broth did not spontaneously develop or spontaneously generate because they did not generate in his sealed flats. And so overall Stalin Zanni helped to disprove spontaneous generation. Now there were still some opposers to Stalin's on these experiments. And opposers, they claim that spans on is sealed flask excluded some unknown vital source from the broth that was needed for spontaneous generation. And so basically what they opposers were suggesting is that the sealed flask just prevented some unknown vital source uh such as maybe oxygen, for example, from entering into the flask. And so that is what was preventing spontaneous generation. That's what the opposer said. And so uh there was still some skepticism even after spawns on these experiment, and some people still believed that spontaneous generation was likely. And so it was not until another scientist of the name of louis Pasteur came around to uh set up another experiment that finally disproved spontaneous generation once and for all. But for now we will talk about uh louis Pasteur's experiments later in a different video, but this concludes our introduction to spell in zanies experiment and how his results disprove spontaneous generation. So, I'll see you all in our next video

