Needham vs. Spallanzani

in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on the contradictory experiments conducted by john Need him and Lazaro Spa Lynn Zanni. Now first we're going to focus on john Needham's experiments. And then later in a different video, we'll talk about Lazaro's Palin Zanny's contradictory experiments. Now, the big takeaway of this video is that john Needham's results incorrectly supported spontaneous generation. And so john Need him was an english scientist and priest who tried to experimentally prove spontaneous generation. Although john need him was unaware that he had poor experimental setup and that he incorrectly believed that briefly boiling a broth would sterilize it and sterilization is the process of killing all microbes in a sample. And it turns out that brief boiling is not always enough to sterilize the broth, but he was unaware of that. And so in terms of john Needham's experimental results, after he had briefly boiled a flask of broth, incorrectly believing that it was sterile. Um and after allowing that broth the coal and sealing the broth with a cork need him, saw microbial growth in his flask with broth in it. And so uh john need him in terms of his conclusions, uh Need him had incorrectly concluded that his sterile flask of broth had spontaneously generated microbes. And again, he believed that his flask was sterile after briefly boiling it, but that was not actually the case. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of john Needham's experiment. And so John Needham, who is right here live from 1713 to 1781. And he conducted this experiment in 1745 and notice he's saying, look, I did it, I proved that spontaneous generation is real. However, he was unaware of his poor experimental setup. And so over here in this first part of the experiment, what you can see is that john Need him took a flask of broth and boiled the broth for a short amount of time, he briefly boiled the broth and so with brief boiling of the broth, he incorrectly thought that he was sterilizing it. And so that is the main point that we're saying here is that john Needham incorrectly believed that all microbes died with brief boiling, although that was not the case, then he allowed the broth to cool while it was uncovered and this also created the potential for contamination during this cooling period that he was unaware of, because he was unaware that microbes could exist in the air. Mhm. Uh Then what john Needham did was he sealed his flask with a cork and the cork is actually not the best way to seal the flask and prevent contamination. Uh And so the broth ended up developing microorganisms because if there were microorganisms in the broth, originally, they were not all killed or microorganisms could have entered into the flash during the cooling period, or microorganisms could have entered into the flask through this porous cork and contaminate the flask. And these were all situations that john Needham had not considered. And so the big takeaways of john Needham's experiment is that john Need him had incorrectly believed all microbes died with brief boiling. He incorrectly believed that a cork seal would prevent contamination and he ended up incorrectly concluding that his experiments supported spontaneous generation because he saw microbial growth here. But he didn't realize that the microbial growth could have come from uh poor experimental setup. And so um, it was not until later when another scientist of the name Lazaro spelling johnny realized that something wasn't right Uh, with uh John Needham's experiments. And so it was not until 1776 that the scientist, Lazaro span Zanny performed a set of experiments to contradict need hymns findings. And so although Needham had incorrectly suggested that microbes could spontaneously generate Lazaro span Zanni followed up contradicting his experiment and so we'll talk more about Lazaro spellings Arnie's uh, contradictory experiments in our next video. But for now, this here concludes our brief introduction to John Needham's experiment and how his results incorrectly supported spontaneous generation. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

Hide transcripts