10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth
Measuring Growth by Direct Cell Counts
Problem 7.8a
Which direct enumeration method differentiates living from nonliving cells?
a. Manual cell counts
b. Measuring dry weight of cells
c. Viable plate count
d. Measuring biochemical activity
e. Coulter counter
