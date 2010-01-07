Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Chemistry

1. Intro to General Chemistry

Classification of Matter

Physical & Chemical Changes

Physical Properties

Intensive vs. Extensive Properties

Temperature

Scientific Notation

SI Units

Metric Prefixes

Significant Figures

Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements

Significant Figures: In Calculations

Conversion Factors

Dimensional Analysis

Density

Density of Geometric Objects

Density of Non-Geometric Objects

