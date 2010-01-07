Learn the toughest concepts covered in Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
|Sample
|Mass CO2
|Mass C
|Mass O2
|1
|44.00 g
|12.00 g
|32.00 g
|2
|22.00 g
|6.00 g
|16.00 g
|3
|88.00 g
|24.00 g
|64.00 g
During World War II in the US, nickel metal was in short supply and needed for the war effort. So from 1942 to 1945 the government replaced the nickel in the five-cent coin with silver until it was 35 grams of silver per 100 grams. Today the mass of the coin is 5.0 grams with a value of approximately $28.40 per ounce. Identify the given amount and all the conversion factors from the presented information.
Lipitor, a pharmaceutical drug that has been shown to lower “bad” cholesterol levels, while boosting “good” cholesterol levels had over $12 billion in sales last year. Each pill weighs 2.5 g, which contains 4.0% of the active ingredient by mass. What mass in kg of the active ingredient is present in one bottle of 120 pills?
When lead levels in blood exceed 0.80 ppm (parts per million) the level is considered dangerous. 0.80 ppm means that 1 million g of blood would contain 0.80 g of Pb. Given that the density of blood is 1.060 kg/cm3, how many grams of Pb would be found in 400.00 mL of blood at 0.620 ppm?