Hello everyone today. We have been given the following problem determine the number of significant figures in the measurement £12.04 ounces. So the first thing you wanna do, if you want to take into account Both of these numbers. So we have £12, which is a what's known as a certain measure. And then we have our 4oz were just considered an estimate. So we have our certain measure and our estimate. And so we're going to basically combine these two and come up with that. We have three significant figures as our answer overall, I hope this helped and until next time.

Hide transcripts